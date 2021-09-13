The Mandalorian Season 2 Just Won A Bounty Of Emmys For VFX, Stunts, Make-Up, And More

Disney+ had a hell of a showing at the recent Creative Arts Emmy Awards, nabbing 13 wins, with "The Mandolarian" responsible for over half of them.

The streaming era is proving to be very odd. We have more content than we've ever had before and most of it is quality stuff, but the downside to this embarrassment of riches is there's always something new to talk about, which means most of these streaming shows and movies don't stick around as long as they used to.

"The Mandalorian" is an exception to that, though. Partially because it rules, partially because it ignores the "binge model" of Netflix and chooses instead to leave people hanging week to week, and... well, Baby Yoda. Most of it is Baby Yoda. Whatever the alchemy is, "The Mandalorian" has staying power and dominated pop culture overnight.

So, it's no surprise that the show is getting recognized with nice shiny trophies.