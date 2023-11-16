The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Review: The Death Of Princess Diana Looms Large Over The Final Season

The final season of "The Crown" arrives at a strange time. All the previous seasons dropped while Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, but the show's finale now comes to us after her death. Will the show conclude its story with the passing of the monarch? Or will it stop short of giving us that definitive ending? There's no indication of a finale in these first four episodes, save for the end of the Diana story. For six seasons now, "The Crown" has been one of Netflix's most consistently strong shows, following in the footsteps of "Mad Men" in how it lets each episode act as if it were a short, self-contained story.

But as it nears its endgame, the show has become more serialized, particularly with these four episodes that make up the first half of the final season, all of which run into each other. I'm not quite sure that's a good thing, as it robs the series of much of its previous strength. Still, there's enough high drama packed into these four episodes to satisfy those of us who have stuck with the show over all these years. The fact that this season is unfolding in the '90s adds a new dimension to the proceedings, particularly in the way the series presents fashions and music (there's a Smash Mouth needle-drop, folks).

As "The Crown" comes to an end, it closes the book on a saga that has spanned decades and generations. Can there even be a satisfying conclusion to such a story? The era of the real Elizabeth II is over. Will the TV series that followed her ascendancy manage to match reality? Do we even want that? Perhaps we want something more dramatic, more scandalous, more spectacular. Only time will tell how this story ends.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

"The Crown" season 6 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.