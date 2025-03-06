Black Bag Review: Steven Soderbergh's Sleek Spy Thriller Is A Smart, Sizzling Good Time

It'd be way too trite and (dare I say it) pretentious to claim that "Black Bag," Steven Soderbergh's second movie of 2025 following the minimalist ghost story "Presence," is actually a feature-length dissertation about how filmmaking has more in common with spycraft than you'd think. Watching this slickly-made espionage thriller, however, might leave you with the impression that the thought has crossed his mind once or twice. For someone who routinely directs multiple movies (and TV show episodes!) a year and insists on handling everything from editing to cinematography himself, it's fair to wonder when exactly this guy sleeps, eats, or lives anything close to a normal life outside of the camera. So, maybe it was only inevitable that he'd finally reflect this exact experience on the screen with one of the smartest, laser-focused, and downright obsessive spy movies in quite some time.

Soderbergh hasn't returned to this setting since 2011's "Haywire," but the passing of years has only given rise to as refined and grown-up an experience as you'll ever see in this genre. Working from an original script by regular collaborator David Koepp (who also wrote "Presence"), Soderbergh's latest stars a pair of familiar veterans in Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married spies working for MI6. When one is given reason to suspect a traitor at the heart of MI6 might very well be the person sharing their bed, "Black Bag" kicks into gear and delivers a tense, darkly comedic thrill ride. What really elevates this to the next level, however, is how a series of dialogue-heavy conversational scenes turn into something much more exciting than traditional James Bond-style action.

That's really all I knew about the premise going into the film, which Soderbergh and Koepp all but weaponize against us as we're taken through the narrative's heady twists and turns. (Don't fret if, like me, you struggle to keep up at times. Like "Michael Clayton" before it, "Black Bag" uses the fact that it's perpetually a step ahead or two ahead of its audience to incredible effect.) This might begin as a time-honored tale about disloyal intelligence agents fighting over an all-important MacGuffin. Yet it soon transforms into a self-contained chamber piece marrying the best of both worlds: the nail-biting tension from "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and the almost stage-like exploration into middle-aged marriage taken straight out of the "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" playbook.