James Bond Is Now Owned By Amazon – Here's Why That's So Shocking

As fans attempt to wrap their minds around what just went down between the Broccoli family and Amazon Studios, the reverberations of this announcement will continue to be felt in the James Bond franchise for, well, the rest of its existence. Diehard obsessives know that the Broccoli family have retained tight and unyielding control of the property almost since the moment it first arrived with "Dr. No" starring Sean Connery in 1962. Presided over at the time by the late Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, the family patriarch essentially defined everything we know Bond movies to be. The immense popularity of the films meant that everyone wanted a piece of the creative pie and, with the sole exception of one brief moment when Broccoli stepped back from his duties as a result of creative differences, the Bond franchise has continued to remain under the purview of either himself or his daughter Barbara in the years since.

So, what does this mean moving forward? Well, consider that /Film recently reported that Barbara Broccoli's greatest fear when Amazon boarded the Bond franchise had to do with the conglomerate basically strip-mining the brand for parts, with money-grubbing executives calling for spinoffs, direct-to-streaming releases, and all sorts of modern-day business practices that feel entirely at odds with how unique and special (and, yes, old-fashioned) the Bond property has always been. For her money, Broccoli explained her decision to step down with the following statement:

"My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of 'No Time to Die' and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Goodbye Broccoli family, hello to a strange new world of a Bond shared universe? In the short term, this changing of the guard may hasten the reveal of our new James Bond and an announcement for when the next reboot will finally enter production. In the long term, however, there's no telling how unfamiliar this franchise may turn out to be under Amazon's direct control. Stay tuned to /Film for much more.