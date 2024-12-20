James Bond 26 Gets Grim Update Amid Behind-The-Scenes Drama At Amazon

For 62 years, the James Bond franchise has been one of the surest things going in the film industry. The character created by novelist Ian Fleming is an indelible figure in the global popular culture; just about everyone has heard of the MI6 agent with a license to kill, to the point where they know his preferred drink order. The property has had its down periods (the lowest being the interregnum between Timothy Dalton's box office disappointment "License to Kill" and Pierce Brosnan's 007 debut in "GoldenEye"), but it's never stayed down for more than one movie. Every generation has grown up on one James Bond or another, and the debate over who did it best is one of the more enjoyable discussions in filmdom – primarily because most people can agree no one did it poorly.

Of late, the major Bond speculation has been over who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond after he bid a very final farewell to the character in 2021's "No Time to Die." Since it's been three years, and the longest span between movies has been the aforementioned five-year hiatus separating Dalton and Brosnan, fans have become understandably anxious over the lack of an announcement regarding anything to do with a new Bond movie. No new 007, no director, no screenwriters, and no semblance of a post-Craig plan.

According to a just-published article from The Wall Street Journal, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a new film heading into production anytime soon because Amazon Studios and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli are at an impasse as to which way to take forward. As of right now, they aren't even talking. Who's to blame?