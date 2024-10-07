There's A Good Reason Sam Mendes Won't Make Another James Bond Movie

Sam Mendes is currently an executive producer on the new HBO series "The Franchise" and, in a recent interview with Inverse (via Variety), the extremely accomplished director opened up about his thoughts on the James Bond movies and whether he could see himself returning to the fold. While not ruling out the possibility entirely, he certainly poured quite a lot of cold water on how realistic that might actually be. As he tactfully explained:

"Never say never, to quote the man, but I would doubt it. It was very good for me at that moment in my life. I felt like it shot me out of some old habits. It made me think on a bigger scale. It made me use different parts of my brain. You have to have a lot of energy."

Now that's putting it mildly. After all, we're talking about the same franchise that once inspired an exhausted Daniel Craig to make a sarcastic, off-the-cuff comment about how he'd rather commit some serious self-harm than film another Bond movie again. (Craig later walked back those remarks, of course.) But while speaking more generally about the state of big-budget studio movies at large, Mendes pinpointed one painfully apparent reason why he could never play in that sandbox again. He went on to explain:

"They don't want people who have a big track record. They want slightly more malleable people who are earlier in their career, who perhaps are going to use it as a stepping stone, and who are more controllable by the studio."

That's a pretty damning (yet awfully accurate) statement. We've seen this again and again with Marvel movies in particular, but it's a slippery slope that extends to the vast majority of IPs these days, too. It's not a stretch to see how this could apply to the ever-protective Broccoli family and their tendency to micro-manage each film. For now, we remain in a holding pattern — both for the new Bond actor and the director who'll accompany them.