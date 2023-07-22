Christopher Nolan Certainly Seems Up For Directing A Bond Movie
After confusing the hell out of everyone with "Tenet," Christopher Nolan has returned with "Oppenheimer," a biopic wrapped in a thriller that's looking like it will be one of the best movies of the year. That's good news as it proves the famed director hasn't become entirely submerged in his own proclivity for philosophical exploration and convoluted exposition. But you know what would be really great news? If Nolan was announced as director of the upcoming James Bond movie.
Unfortunately, that's yet to transpire, but we can at least rest easy in the knowledge that the "Dark Knight" director is still very much up for taking on a 007 film. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan acknowledged that the influence of the Bond franchise on his own movies is "embarrassingly apparent," before stating that, "it would be an amazing privilege to do one."
This is just the latest development in Nolan's long-running flirtation with the idea of helming a Bond movie. Previously, he told the BBC about how he'd "loved the Bond films since [he] was a kid," and how the 007 movies' influence on his film "Inception" was "very intentional." Following that, there were rumors of the filmmaker being in informal talks to direct an installment in the long-running spy franchise, before Nolan then revealed what it would take for him to actually take the reins of Bond movie, confirming he'd been in contact with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. At the time, Nolan reiterated his "deep love" for the character, adding, "You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you." And it seems he still feels very much the same.
'You'd have to be really needed'
Christopher Nolan echoed that same sentiment about being "needed" on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he said, "You'd have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I'm very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do." While that doesn't necessarily give us any concrete details about whether or not the director will, in fact, be involved in the next James Bond movie, it certainly seems like the timing is right.
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently rebuilding the 007 franchise following the culmination of Daniel Craig's tenure with the divisive "No Time To Die." Thus far, there have been a lot of names being thrown around regarding who will take on the iconic role next, but all we really know is that the next Bond won't be Taron Egerton. Beyond that, there's not much in terms of confirmed details about the super spy's next outing.
Which should work in Nolan's favor. To be clear, by saying "you'd have to be really needed," the director is talking about being brought into the Bond franchise to completely reinvent it, à la 2006's "Casino Royale." His comments confirm as much, with the filmmaker saying he would have to be able to "express what [he] wants to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints," adding that he would approach the project "as a writer, casting, everything — it's a full package."
Considering the Bond franchise is in the process of rebuilding, now would presumably be the perfect time for Nolan to step in.
The perfect time
To be honest, it's actually a little surprising that Christopher Nolan hasn't directed a Bond movie yet. There is, of course, the fact that Daniel Craig's run as Bond has lasted almost the entire length of Nolan's career as a big-time director, which has no doubt held him back from taking on director duties as it would prohibit him from bringing that "full package" approach to the franchise. But otherwise, you've got an English director who is a self-confessed fan of James Bond, whose previous work has been hugely influenced by 007's various exploits, and who even managed to indirectly influence the Bond saga himself, with director Sam Mendes previously confirming that "Skyfall" took numerous cues from Nolan's "The Dark Knight."
Not only that, you can't help but feel Nolan's erudite urbanity and cerebral filmmaking style would mesh perfectly with England's greatest spy. At this time, the Bond franchise could really benefit from having a director of Nolan's caliber onboard, especially when the Bond franchise is reinventing yet again. Would the "Dunkirk" director be able to outdo "Casino Royale," the greatest Bond movie ever made? That remains to be seen. But if anyone can top that masterpiece, it's Nolan.
With all that in mind, let's hope his latest comments about considering it a privilege to be involved with the 007 saga are hinting at more than his ongoing love for the Bond movies.