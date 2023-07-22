Christopher Nolan Certainly Seems Up For Directing A Bond Movie

After confusing the hell out of everyone with "Tenet," Christopher Nolan has returned with "Oppenheimer," a biopic wrapped in a thriller that's looking like it will be one of the best movies of the year. That's good news as it proves the famed director hasn't become entirely submerged in his own proclivity for philosophical exploration and convoluted exposition. But you know what would be really great news? If Nolan was announced as director of the upcoming James Bond movie.

Unfortunately, that's yet to transpire, but we can at least rest easy in the knowledge that the "Dark Knight" director is still very much up for taking on a 007 film. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan acknowledged that the influence of the Bond franchise on his own movies is "embarrassingly apparent," before stating that, "it would be an amazing privilege to do one."

This is just the latest development in Nolan's long-running flirtation with the idea of helming a Bond movie. Previously, he told the BBC about how he'd "loved the Bond films since [he] was a kid," and how the 007 movies' influence on his film "Inception" was "very intentional." Following that, there were rumors of the filmmaker being in informal talks to direct an installment in the long-running spy franchise, before Nolan then revealed what it would take for him to actually take the reins of Bond movie, confirming he'd been in contact with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. At the time, Nolan reiterated his "deep love" for the character, adding, "You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you." And it seems he still feels very much the same.