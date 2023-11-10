Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Showrunners On R-Rated Animation, A Possible Season 2, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Amber, you spoke at the premiere about how the story draws from your own life, and I'd just love to know how you put your experience into the show set in a completely different time period.

Noizumi: When I was growing up, just the idea that the white features which I sought to highlight might be considered weird or unappealing. When I was trying to sort of hide my Japanese features, the idea of trying to hide your white features was this exotic idea. And when we started talking about it and in Edo period Japan where they wouldn't see white people or mixed race people, the idea of exploring that there — it is something that my siblings and I have talked about, too. Almost taking it as a compliment if somebody says, "Oh, I didn't know you're Japanese." "Oh, thank you." That's how we were in our youths, and having to unpack that over the years. And now doing it in an entertaining way was very cathartic.

One of the things that I so appreciate about this show is that it shows women trying to navigate a world with really few choices, and yet none of the women make an expected choice at all. So can you talk a little bit about the choices that Mizu and Akemi [Brenda Song] and Madam Kaji [Ming-Na Wen] make?

Noizumi: So Akemi, essentially we see her naiveté where she thinks she can control Taigen [Darren Barnet] by using sexuality and then she can't. So she chases him and then she naively thinks she can go into a brothel. And it's not until toward the end that you realize that she needs control and that's what she wants. She needs to find a way to control and not chase a boy. Madam Kaji says it — not running to and from men. And that, unfortunately, was what the role for women was at the time, and still is in many places, that women's control lies with men — being the daughter, being a wife. And Akemi realizes that she needs a different path than that.

Madam Kaji, I think, she has the most agency of all of the women in our show. And I don't know if it's explicitly clear, but there's the owner, what did we call him? I don't even remember what you called him.

Green: We called him the functionally alcoholic manager.

Noizumi: The functionally alcoholic manager. The idea behind him being there — and he gets killed at the end of episode 4 — was that he was the manager because she wasn't allowed to be the manager, but she was really the one who had the control and she's really the one who has control in the show. She was able to do it by using a man and she was really pulling all the strings. And then Mizu, I guess she has the most control by pretending to be a man, but that's the only way she can have control, is by posing as one.

Green: Yeah. Edo period is one of the many periods in human history where women didn't own their own bodies. You were born, you belonged to your parents and to your father. You were married off, you belonged to your husband. You could be sold into a brothel, and you were owned by the owner of the brothel. At no point in human history were men ever not the owners of their own bodies. I take that back, sorry. Outside of slavery conditions. But as a matter of course, as a matter of national law.

Noizumi: But we do try to portray the sex workers in ... I don't want to say their lives in a positive light, but we have Madam Kaji say, "I don't pretend it's work that any woman enjoys, but it is work, and the women still have a little control over their lives not being under the control of a man."