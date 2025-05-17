How Accurate Is HBO's Chernobyl Miniseries?

Of course, "Chernobyl" also took creative liberties. For instance, heroic volunteer trio Alexei Ananenko (Baltasar Breki Samper), Valeri Bezpalov (Philip Barantini), and Boris Baranov (Oscar Giese) weren't the first men to enter the water-filled basement of the power plant in the event depicted in episode 2, "Please Remain Calm," and they weren't applauded or rewarded after they completed their dangerous mission.

Advertisement

However, the biggest discrepancies between real life and "Chernobyl" are in the way the show depicts people. The miniseries liberally suggests that the authorities will have people shot at the slightest possibility of disobedience, which wasn't really something the Mikhail Gorbachev-era Soviet Union did — rather, it was more of a pre-WWII fixture of Soviet life, and at this point most people were simply resigned to do what they were told with no need for excess threats.

The show's scientists, Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) and Ulana Khomoyuk (Emily Watson), are also fairly inaccurate. The show is pretty open about Khomoyuk being a fictional character who represents an amalgamation of the many investigators of the Chernobyl incident, but even without taking that into account, both she and Legasov are far too confrontational and liable to call out higher-ups on their quest to uncover the truths behind the incident to have any place of influence within the Soviet system. In reality, the Soviet system didn't really have the sort of Western-style individual heroes and villains "Chernobyl" often focuses on, and it was widely known that Chernobyl power plant was dangerous well before the disaster. As Adam Higginbotham put it in the CBS News interview:

Advertisement