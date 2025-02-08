15 Best TV Shows Like Shogun

For a brief, shining moment in the late 2000s and early 2010s, we were living in a golden age for prestige television. But in recent years, the bloom has definitely gone a bit off the rose, as streamers competing with each other become more risk-averse and heavily dependent on cheap, reliable standards. There are still great shows out there, of course, but there are fewer of the magnitude that cause a massive segment of viewers across all demographics to sit up and take notice. One of these recent series was "Shogun," a massive hit for Hulu that won over audiences and cleaned up at the Emmy Awards, taking home an astonishing 18 trophies for its first season. In a world where shows are being cancelled left and right, "Shogun" has already been renewed for both a second and third season.

Taking place in 1600, it revolves around English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who finds himself shipwrecked in Japan and thrust in the middle of a local political dispute. As he assimilates to Japanese culture, he becomes more entrenched in the conflict brewing between the daimyo Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his rivals. The first season of "Shogun" is only 10 episodes long, so you'd be forgiven for wanting more right now. But while you're waiting for the second season — allegedly due to hit screens no earlier than 2026 — here are a few other shows that will scratch a similar itch.