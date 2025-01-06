The 15 Best 2000s Cartoons, Ranked

The 1990s were a monumental decade for animation. Plenty of kids who came of age during this time fondly remember watching classics of the medium on their television sets while Disney was in the midst of another renaissance with the likes of "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King" gracing the big screen. That quality carried over into the 2000s with plenty of series that still proved animation was something that could be enjoyed by people of all ages.

The best 2000s cartoons primarily consist of those marketed toward kids, but there are a few adult animated shows gracing this list that were for a more (im)mature mindset. The main criteria for this list is that a show needs to have had its best episodes during the years from 2000 to 2009. That means even if something debuted during the '90s or carried over into the 2010s, as long as it had its heyday in the 2000s, it counts here.

The new millennium certainly didn't shortchange us any classics, as there's much nostalgia for all of these properties (even if they're still on the air). See which show made it to the top, and let the debate of which early 2000s cartoons were truly the best begin!