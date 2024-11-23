12 Kids' Shows That Covered Extremely Dark Topics

To a passing observer, much of children's television may come off as crude or odd. A parent may see their kid watching something with bright, flashing colors and wonder what exactly it's doing to their development. Truth be told, a lot of children's media is designed to introduce youngsters to important life lessons, like the necessity of saying sorry. And even when an episode is about something as inconsequential as riding a giant boulder to deliver a Krusty Krab pizza, it can still become a touchstone in so many lives.

Kids are smarter than adults are sometimes willing to give them credit for. Those working in children's media surely understand that, which is why some kids' shows occasionally delve into darker subjects that may make some wonder if it's really appropriate for someone who's not even 10 yet. However, it's crucial for kids to at least have a baseline knowledge of certain subjects so that they can approach it with more nuance later in life. From depression to addiction, there's a good chance many people's first exposure to these topics came from their favorite TV series.

Dark topics in children's shows are nothing to shy away from. And now that you're an adult reading /Film, here are some of episodes in kids TV shows with dark topics that you may have glossed over earlier in life that have greater thematic resonance than you initially realized.