TV, Interrupted: Disney Channel Shows And The Dreaded 65-Episode Rule

(Welcome to TV, Interrupted, a series where the /Film team remembers, eulogizes, and makes a case for the revival of TV shows we loved that were canceled far too soon.)

As a child of the 1990s, I was raised on UPN, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Fox Family and the Disney Channel. My mother ran a daycare out of our home for the entirety of my upbringing, which frequently meant that when shows like "Are You Afraid of the Dark" or "Goosebumps" were considered too scary by some of the daycare kids, the Disney Channel was usually ol' reliable. I loved The Disney Channel Original Movies, I loved the fact that the only commercials on the channel were for other Disney Channel shows, but I hated how many of the shows I loved ended way, way too soon.

For the uninformed, after 1998 and prior to 2004, The Disney Channel unofficially operated under what was known as the "65-Episode Rule." What this meant was that no matter how popular a show was, all Disney Channel original series had to come to a close by episode 65. There were a handful of exceptions, but by and large, the 65-episode rule reigned supreme. The theory was that the episode limit would allow an episode to be broadcast each weekday, for a total of 13 weeks, which is one-quarter of a year. Four different Disney Channel shows would be able to be broadcast within one calendar year by following this (5 x 13 – 65) standard.

This rule may have allowed for programming, syndication, and production cost flexibility, but it also put the nail in the coffin on quality shows that deserved a longer life.