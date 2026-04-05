A Long-Finished HBO Western Drama Still Outshines Yellowstone, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Created by "NYPD Blue" co-creator David Milch, "Deadwood" was a violent and profane look at 1870s South Dakota and the wild American frontier. The series had a sprawling ensemble cast of characters based on real-life figures, and was led by Timothy Olyphant as Deadwood sheriff and hardware store co-owner Seth Bullock and Ian McShane as the antagonistic saloon owner Al Swearengen. As they would in real life, the characters grow and change as a result of their harsh and often horrific experiences trying to make civilization out of anarchy, making "Deadwood" extremely compelling television that is ultimately timeless.

While many of the classic Westerns that inspired "Yellowstone" glorified the grit of the old West without ever contending with the problematic parts, "Deadwood" has more in common with great Revisionist Westerns which force audiences to reckon with the good, bad, and the ugly of the era, even if it's uncomfortable. There are no easy heroes, and even those with the best intentions can end up doing some pretty dark deeds, and that complexity has helped "Deadwood" stay relevant and relatable two decades after it was made.

The bummer is that "Deadwood" was cancelled after only three seasons, although a 2019 "Deadwood" movie served as the perfect farewell to a show that ended all too soon. "Deadwood" is more brutal than "Yellowstone" (and a lot more vulgar), but fans of the latter should find a lot to love in this now-classic TV Western. Just don't watch it with grandma.