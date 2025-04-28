Every Upcoming Yellowstone Series & Spin-Off From Taylor Sheridan
"Yellowstone" might be over, but Taylor Sheridan and Paramount's hit franchise is a constantly growing juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down. With "1883" and "1923" officially done and dusted, Sheridan and his trusty colleagues are working on even more spin-offs of the hit neo-Western series, which will continue exploring the Dutton family's present, history, and future.
As of this writing, there are five "Yellowstone" spin-offs in various stages of development. If they all go ahead as planned, we will be treated to stories set against the backdrop of historic real-world conflicts and be re-introduced to some fan-favorite characters following the events of "Yellowstone."
One show doesn't even feature the Duttons, which opens the door for the franchise to keep expanding after the main family's history has been milked harder than the cows that populate their ranch. So, without further ado, here is a list of every "Yellowstone" spin-off that fans can look forward to.
Beth and Rip's spin-off
The "Yellowstone" season 5 finale sets up Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) spin-off. The episode sees Beth purchase a 27,000-acre stretch of land that will allow them to make a living as ranchers moving forward. However, we all know that this pair of rascals will get into trouble again, as nothing about their lifestyle indicates that they will ever live peacefully.
Despite the potential violence that lies ahead, Beth and Rip's spin-off — currently called "Dutton Ranch" and slated for a fall release — will presumably see the titular lovers continue their journey as parents. Toward the end of "Yellowstone," they adopted a foul-mouthed teenager called Carter (Finn Little) and taught him how to be a cowboy. The storyline has yet to reach its full potential, however, with Carter more or less serving as a side character. In fact, his most memorable moment in "Yellowstone" season 5 is being present when Colby (Denim Richards) gets killed by a horse — an unpopular death that was truly pointless.
Beth and Rip's spin-off also has the potential to be the "Yellowstone" franchise's most romantic installment to date. Taylor Sheridan's shows have their mushy moments, and this couple have yet to meet their tragic end. Granted, that could happen in the upcoming series, but maybe this will be the "Yellowstone" saga that gives its lovers a happy ending?
1944
With "1923" seemingly over following season 2's heartbreaking finale, "1944" looks set to mark the Dutton family's next adventure through the 20th century. Little is known about the story at this point, but the title indicates that it will be set against the backdrop of World War II.
Given that war will probably factor into the show, it's also safe to assume that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) will return for the spin-off. "1923" establishes him as a decorated war hero, but his battles aren't over yet, as "Yellowstone" reveals that John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) grandfather lost his leg while he was on duty. His limbs remain intact in "1923," and unless Taylor Sheridan throws a surprise at us, World War II will be the cause of his grisly injury.
Thanks to the "1923" finale, we now know that Spencer is John's grandfather, which lends weight to the theory that he'll lose a leg in "1944." What's more, "1944" will likely center around him working alongside his now-adult son, John Dutton II, as they protect their land from more threats. The second-generation John will be in his early 20s during this time period, so he's more than old enough to pick up a gun.
The Madison
"The Madison" is another spin-off whose story is shrouded in mystery. That said, we know that it will follow the McIntosh family as they cope with life in Montana after moving to the West from New York City. The story will also be set in the present day, but it remains to be seen how — or if — the main characters are connected to the Duttons. A new family also opens the door to the franchise chronicling a different bloodline throughout the centuries, but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet.
As is always the case with Sheridan's shows, "The Madison" boasts an all-star cast, led by Michelle Pfeiffer. She is joined by Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, and Elle Chapman, among other names. This project was also rumored to mark Matthew McConaughey's introduction to the "Yellowstone" universe, but those plans appear to have fallen through.
However, the current ensemble is strong enough to create some compelling drama, and it will be interesting to see a "Yellowstone" show that doesn't appear to feature any members of the Dutton family tree on board. The New York connection also implies that "The Madison" could explore the conflict between city slickers and cowboys — a theme that defines Taylor Sheridan's Western saga.
CBS' Kayce Dutton Spin-off
With Rip and Beth getting their own show, it was only a matter of time until Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) got a piece of the action as well. This "Yellowstone" spin-off about the Dutton family's modern-day soldier is being spearheaded by Spencer Hudnut for CBS, with early reports indicating that it will be a procedural that explores the character's Navy SEAL background.
While details about the project are being kept close to the vest, the synopsis suggests Kayce's solo outing could be a prequel series. "Yellowstone" season 5 ends on a happy note for Kayce, with the cowboy living a peaceful ranch life alongside his wife and kid. It's a fitting send-off for the character and his family, so unless he gets pulled back into action as a livestock agent and the show features flashbacks to his soldier days, it makes sense for the procedural element to chronicle his past.
This one is expected to arrive on CBS next year. As such, we won't have long to wait to find out what will happen in Kayce's next adventure.
6666
"Yellowstone" season 5 sets up the long-gestating "6666" spin-off, with the story looking set to continue the adventures of Jimmy Hudstrom (Jefferson White) on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Season 5 also concludes with Teeter (Jennifer Landon) leaving Montana to graze some cattle alongside Jimmy in the Lone Star State, so viewers can expect her to be part of the festivities — if the spin-off ever happens.
As of this writing, "6666" is still on Taylor Sheridan's agenda, but the project has been delayed due to production complications. The plan is to film the series on the real Four Sixes ranch (which Sheridan owns), but that is a tricky endeavor as it risks disrupting the property's day-to-day real-life work. As he told The Hollywood Reporter:
"That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient."
One downside of this series is that it will likely feature more of Sheridan's Travis Wheatley character, who almost derailed "Yellowstone" season 5. However, Wheatley owns this ranch, and there is no way that he won't show up to hurl more insults at Jimmy.