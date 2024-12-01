The Complete Yellowstone Dutton Family Tree Explained
Watching Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise in chronological order takes viewers on a violent journey that begins in the 19th century and escalates into the modern age. The story follows several generations of the Dutton family — from the pioneers who built the Yellowstone ranch to the contemporary cowboys who fight to preserve it — as they deal with the ruthless corporations, politicians, and assassins who want to force modernity on their way of life.
The Duttons are the enemies of progress, and when you've met one of these stubborn rascals, you've met most of them. While there are exceptions (we're looking at you, Jamie), these cowboys and their kin are usually strong-minded, tough, and up for a fight. However, it's quite difficult to keep track of every family member, as the bloodline goes way back and Taylor Sheridan keeps adding to their ranks courtesy of spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" — and there are more on the way.
When the time comes for the "Yellowstone" franchise to ride off into the sunset like the old gunslingers it idolizes, the Dutton family tree will be one massive oak. In fact, it's pretty huge at the moment, hence why we've prepared this handy guide to highlight all of the important members. So put on your Stetson, grab your stallion, and get ready to ride through the history of one of pop culture's largest families.
The Dutton family ancestors in 1883
"1883" chronicles the "Yellowstone" family's ancestors as they journey northward in search of a place to call home. Taking place in the titular year, the prequel series follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw), an ex-Confederate soldier and farmer who takes his family to Montana to settle in the ranch that causes trouble for his bloodline for generations to come.
James is married to Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), who's handy with a weapon and always has a cup of coffee waiting for her husband when he returns from a long ride. They have three kids, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), John Dutton I (Audie Rick), and Spencer Dutton (Charlie Stover), the latter of whom was born after the events of "1883," but features prominently in the "1923" spin-off and occasionally appears in flashbacks on "Yellowstone."
Rounding off the original Dutton clan are James' sister, Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri), and her daughter, Mary Abel Dutton (Emma Malouff), who represent the more tragic side of the family. Shortly after meeting Claire, we learn that she's the widow of Henry Dutton and the mother to six other children, all of whom died before the events of "1883." Sadly, the next generation of Duttons also encounters heartbreak, as death follows this family around like a rancher chasing missing livestock through the prairies.
A Pre-Yellowstone Dutton family in 1923
"1923" tells the story of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), brother of "1883's" James Dutton, and his wife, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). The couple took over the Yellowstone ranch in 1893 after the previous owners died, forcing them to fight to keep their land through the perils of the Great Depression and every other hell the 20th century threw at them.
As previously mentioned, "1923" features the grown-up Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), a famous hunter who protects posh people from wildcats in the African wild. This is where he meets his wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), a British duchess who falls for his rugged charms and leaves her fiancé and life of luxury to be with the cowboy. While it remains to be confirmed, it's possible that Alexandra and Spencer are the parents of John Dutton II.
Spencer's brother, John Dutton I (James Badge Dale), also works at the Yellowstone ranch, but let's just say he doesn't have a happy ending. However, he is joined by his wife, Emma Dutton (Mary Shelton), and they have a son called Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), who is unofficially married to Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph). Some fans believe Jack and Elizabeth could also be John Dutton II's parents, but we will hopefully find out for sure in "1923" season 2.
The core Dutton family in Yellowstone
The "Yellowstone" iteration of the family is led by the late John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the rancher-turned-politician who lost his life because he refused to accommodate greedy capitalists who wanted to build an airport on his land. Dutton's death on "Yellowstone" left fans furious, but the cowboy probably didn't share their fury, as he always longed to be reunited with his wife, Evelyn Dutton, someday. He is the son of John Dutton II (Dabney Coleman) and also had a brother, Peter Dutton, who died 18 hours after his birth.
The late Dutton patriarch and his wife had three birth children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and the deceased Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) — and an adopted son, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who's married to Beth, is also like a son to John, as he adopted him while he was a troubled youth. Beth and Rip also sort of adopt a foul-mouthed teenager called Carter on "Yellowstone" season 4, essentially making him a member of the Dutton family.
Kayce and his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), have a son called Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). However, their second child, John Dutton IV, passed away one hour after he was born. Finally, Jamie has a son (who's also called Jamie), but he's still a baby and is mostly kept away from his old man and his family. Still, the potential is there for the Duttons to keep reproducing for a long time to come — and they probably will.