The Complete Yellowstone Dutton Family Tree Explained

Watching Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise in chronological order takes viewers on a violent journey that begins in the 19th century and escalates into the modern age. The story follows several generations of the Dutton family — from the pioneers who built the Yellowstone ranch to the contemporary cowboys who fight to preserve it — as they deal with the ruthless corporations, politicians, and assassins who want to force modernity on their way of life.

The Duttons are the enemies of progress, and when you've met one of these stubborn rascals, you've met most of them. While there are exceptions (we're looking at you, Jamie), these cowboys and their kin are usually strong-minded, tough, and up for a fight. However, it's quite difficult to keep track of every family member, as the bloodline goes way back and Taylor Sheridan keeps adding to their ranks courtesy of spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" — and there are more on the way.

When the time comes for the "Yellowstone" franchise to ride off into the sunset like the old gunslingers it idolizes, the Dutton family tree will be one massive oak. In fact, it's pretty huge at the moment, hence why we've prepared this handy guide to highlight all of the important members. So put on your Stetson, grab your stallion, and get ready to ride through the history of one of pop culture's largest families.