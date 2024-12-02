Yellowstone Director Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Tragic Death In Season 5, Episode 12

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" season 5, episode 12.

There's a scene in the "Yellowstone" season 5 episode "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You" where Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), an elderly rancher, dies peacefully after helping John Dutton (Kevin Costner) during a soul-enriching trek into the hills and prairies. John refuses to mourn him, though, as Emmett dies the way a cowboy should. It's also one of the rare deaths on "Yellowstone" that comes across as realistic. Colby Mayfield's (Denim Richards) demise in season 5, episode 12, "Counting Coup," has a similar effect, but his is more tragic than old Emmett's.

Colby dies after being trampled by a horse while saving Carter (Finn Little) from the aggressive steed. While the rancher's final moments are heroic, some viewers might deem his death unnecessary, especially since he's a background character whose most meaningful storyline — a romance with Teeter (Jennifer Landon) — just started finding its groove. However, "Yellowstone" director Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter that Colby's death wasn't supposed to create meaningless shock value:

"In a world of very high-stakes drama, this death comes as a shock because it's so simple and it's so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it's profoundly tragic because there's no enemy here. It's the risk of the job."

It seems that Colby's death was intended to add more authenticity to "Yellowstone" amid an outlandish season of murder and mayhem. That said, the creators also hope that it portrays grief from a unique angle.