How Accurate Is Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone?

Other ranchers and farmers have weighed in on "Yellowstone" as well, with several answering a question posted in the show's Subreddit about how accurate its depiction of ranch culture is. "What I like about the show is how clean everyone is at the end of the day," one user who introduced themselves as a farmer from North Carolina commented. "I'm never clean. If my hands aren't coated in grease my clothes are so dirty my wife has to blow off the worst of it with the air hose." Another noted that scenes related to the threat of wildlife against livestock are realistic, while adding that "the violence, fighting and killing isn't realistic at all."

Many commenters agreed that the general issues the Dutton family faces as ranchers are fairly realistic, while the dramatic, murderous way they cope with those problems is clearly imaginary. "Rich corporations wanting to develop land into mega cities and airports is realistic," one user commented, before adding, "Killing everyone who crosses you and dumping them [on] the side of the road in an empty county so you can't put a jury together is not real." Another commonly cited inaccuracy in the show is its relatively mild weather. "People are rugged, weathered and exhausted from working 10-hour days, outside in temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 40 below, often seven days a week," one Montanan wrote on a blog post for the company Jelt Belt. Meanwhile, the show rarely ever seems to depict harsh winters.

The differences between the "Yellowstone" world and the real world are numerous, with Jelt Belt also noting the impossibly brief commutes characters have between towns that are actually hundreds of miles from one another. Still, the same post cites the show's references to a meth crisis and the disappearance of Indigenous women as two serious topics that Montanans do truly grapple with, and gives the show kudos for addressing them. All in all, it sounds like the series takes plenty of liberties with its depiction of Montana ranch life, but it also gets more than a few things right. It's certainly doing something right, as the "Yellowstone" season 5 premiere earned higher viewership numbers than anything else on TV in 2022.

The long-awaited and (supposedly) final batch of "Yellowstone" episodes will premiere on the Paramount Network on November 10, 2024.