Why Taylor Sheridan's Travis Wheatley Completely Ruined Yellowstone Season 5

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone."

The death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on "Yellowstone" season 5 has infuriated fans, mainly because it was handled terribly. However, some viewers believe that series creator Taylor Sheridan designed it to make the veteran actor's character look bad following his well-documented exit from the show. Dutton was taken out by assassins and left lying next to a toilet, which is far from the dignified death that was reportedly agreed upon in Costner's "Yellowstone" contract. What's more, Sheridan's own on-screen cowboy, Travis Wheatley, can't stop hogging the spotlight in the final episodes of "Yellowstone," and it's just getting silly now.

There are several reasons why "Yellowstone" lost its way, and Sheridan's increased on-screen presence is becoming one of them. Wheatley is essentially the Duttons' new savior, as his expert horse-riding skills and ability to sell stallions to high-paying buyers has kept them financially afloat for another year. He used to be a minor, inconsequential character, but season 5's final stretch has portrayed him as a bona fide don who commands respect and adoration. It's unearned, puzzling, and bizarrely entertaining, but it's also yet another nail in the coffin of a show that's been on a downfall for quite some time.

Not only that, but Sheridan has also given his character a gangster backstory that details how he helped Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in a violent dispute over a cowboy hat. Wheeler's monologue where he recounts the tale is warmer than anything he's ever said about his wife, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and he swoons over her constantly. Still, it's nothing compared to how the ladies speak about Sheridan's dashing hero.