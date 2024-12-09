Why Travis Wheatley's Girlfriend In Yellowstone Season 5 Looks So Familiar

The following contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" season 5, episode 13, "Give the World Away."

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has ruffled plenty of fan feathers as of late. John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) season 5 death has been controversial for viewers, and several narrative choices have also caused us to question if "Yellowstone" has lost its way. Still, Sheridan himself probably doesn't mind too much. As the creator of the most popular neo-Western around, the man is living the dream – and even gets to appear onscreen when he feels like it, thanks to his role as capable horse trainer Travis Wheatley. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the boisterous character is a bit of a winner in the "Yellowstone" universe, and now, the show has added a new layer to the "Travis Wheatley is a high roller" cake with the season 5 episode "Give the World Away."

As Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) visits Travis for business and some obligatory snarking, she and the viewers are treated to various examples of Travis' unconventional home life, from playing strip poker with multiple ladies to showing off his riding skills — and even single-handedly solving the Duttons' immediate money troubles with some tactical horse trade. We also meet the character's glamorous girlfriend Sadie, played by none other than Bella Hadid. Here's where you may know her from.