5 Reasons Why Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Has Lost Its Way

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone."

The ratings for "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 without Kevin Costner prove that the series is still a bona fide hit. Over 16 million people tuned in to watch the premiere episode, but many of those viewers were probably curious to see how the show dealt with its leading star's messy departure. However, while the furious response to John Dutton's death among the fan base indicates that many viewers feel that the show has suffered in quality without Costner, the truth is that "Yellowstone" has been on a downward spiral for quite some time.

That's not to say that Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series is bad, mind you. "Yellowstone" boasts a strong cast of characters who are fun to hang out with under any circumstances; the show would still be entertaining if it solely centered around its main ranchers playing cards and drinking beers in the bunkhouse. Furthermore, while the plot holes are larger than the "train station" the Duttons throw their victim's bodies into, "Yellowstone" admirably distracts viewers with fun soap opera-esque drama, action-packed mayhem, and lush scenery. Sure, it's a mess, but it's an entertaining and visually stunning one.

At the same time, "Yellowstone" used to be a much better show than the one it has become, and the series will go down in history as a bag of missed opportunities and unrealized potential. With that in mind, let's explore how the hit cowboy drama lost its way.