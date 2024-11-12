Yellowstone's Ratings Without Kevin Costner Make One Thing Clear

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" may have taken one of the longest "mid-season" breaks in TV history these past two years, but its hiatus did nothing to dull the enthusiasm of its legions of fans. In fact, absence may have made the hearts of "Yellowstone" viewers grow even fonder; according to Variety and the viewership data source VideoAmp, this week's return episode earned the biggest "premiere" ratings yet for the Western series.

Numbers for the show's Sunday night premiere indicate that 16.4 million people watched the episode, up from season 5's still-impressive 8.8 million viewers. Like most viewership ratings in the streaming era, these numbers don't just pull from one time slot airing, but interestingly, they are sourced entirely from linear TV. 16.4 million people watched the show across more than one showing on CBS and eight cable networks that also played the episode. Given reports from cast and crew that this will be the Taylor Sheridan show's last season, it's not surprising that more people than ever tuned in to check on the Dutton family drama. Be that as it may, these stats also show that the "Yellowstone" universe can still thrive without Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton. (Costner infamously departed "Yellowstone" after filming the first half of season 5.)