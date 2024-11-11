Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2's Big Death Is Leaving Fans Furious

All good things must come to an end eventually, but it's safe to say that nobody expected the main character of "Yellowstone" to end his tenure quite like this. Costner, of course, parted ways with the show partly to focus on his big-screen epic, "Horizon: An American Saga." (The flawed first chapter, which I reviewed for /Film here, didn't exactly go according to plan.) In order to accommodate his exit, however, creator and writer Taylor Sheridan had to scramble and find a way to do the character proper justice. At first, viewers are left completely in the dark. The series returns to John Dutton's mansion, which is now completely overtaken by police. As Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) arrive, they slowly realize that their father has died by his own hand ... or has he? The rest of the episode reveals a plot that resulted in John being assassinated and his death staged to look like a suicide. His killing catalyzes those around him to avenge him, but we never actually see Costner in the flesh even once.

Unfortunately, the biggest fans who've been along for the ride all these years aren't very pleased with how it's all gone down. Take this tweet by viewer Matthew Betley, who stated bluntly: "John Dutton deserved to go out like a gladiator, not a victim. Completely undoes the series. I'm not a fan at all how #Yellowstone handled Costner's departure." That's the prevailing theme to the many reactions, including this viral tweet: "If THAT'S how they decide to end a great character like John Dutton ... THAT'S BULL***T." Others took issue with such a quick resolution, calling out this aspect in particular: "STOP IT. We are 7 mins in and they killed John Dutton?! I DID NOT WAIT THIS LONG FOR THE FIRST EPISODE TO START THIS WAY."