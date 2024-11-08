Who Does Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Play In The Series?

Taylor Sheridan has become nothing short of a TV mogul — at least within the realm of his sprawling "Yellowstone" franchise. It's not just that the saga now comprises two spin-off series in the form of prequels "1883" and "1923," (all of which Sheridan writes himself), it's that the co-creator of the mothership show seems to have an all-encompassing hold on the universe he helped construct.

Not only does he own two ranches on which "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs have shot, but he also bought all the horses that are used on the show and taught the series' actors how to ride. Having grown up around ranching and having owned a 1,200 acre ranch prior to becoming the impresario of the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" empire, Sheridan was keen to inject his show and its spin-offs with some of his real-life cowboy experience.

As if that weren't enough, there's more to Sheridan's intimate involvement with his popular Western franchise. Sheridan actually cast himself as Travis Wheatley in "Yellowstone," and has appeared in multiple episodes of the show over the course of its five seasons. So, who exactly is Travis Wheatley?