Who Does Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Play In The Series?
Taylor Sheridan has become nothing short of a TV mogul — at least within the realm of his sprawling "Yellowstone" franchise. It's not just that the saga now comprises two spin-off series in the form of prequels "1883" and "1923," (all of which Sheridan writes himself), it's that the co-creator of the mothership show seems to have an all-encompassing hold on the universe he helped construct.
Not only does he own two ranches on which "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs have shot, but he also bought all the horses that are used on the show and taught the series' actors how to ride. Having grown up around ranching and having owned a 1,200 acre ranch prior to becoming the impresario of the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" empire, Sheridan was keen to inject his show and its spin-offs with some of his real-life cowboy experience.
As if that weren't enough, there's more to Sheridan's intimate involvement with his popular Western franchise. Sheridan actually cast himself as Travis Wheatley in "Yellowstone," and has appeared in multiple episodes of the show over the course of its five seasons. So, who exactly is Travis Wheatley?
Taylor Sheridan plays horse trainer Travis Wheatley on Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" is one of the most popular shows on TV, but it hasn't been without its share of controversy and hardship. Most obvious is the recent debacle surrounding star Kevin Costner's exit from the series, and the delay surrounding the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5. But even beyond these high-profile examples, there are smaller controversies, such as when Taylor Sheridan got into a physical fight with one of his "Yellowstone" stars, then sued that same star for copyright infringement over the design of a coffee company logo. You would think all of this would prompt Sheridan to try to keep his distance from the actual operation of what has become a monolithic TV franchise. Instead, the co-creator remains heavily involved in the "Yellowstone" shows, and his role as horse trainer and professional rodeo competitor Travis Wheatley is just one example.
Introduced in season 1 episode "Coming Home," Wheatley is a veteran horse trainer who eventually takes on a much bigger role after sporadic appearances throughout seasons 1 and 2 of "Yellowstone." In season 4, he's tasked with taking young Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) under his wing for a tour of the U.S. during which Travis races horses for the ranch, teaching Jimmy to be a real cowboy in the process.
Described by Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler as putting "the 'whore' in horse training," Travis is a tough and cocky character who, though ambitious and even duplicitous at times, is also loyal in his own way. As Rip says when Travis is first reintroduced in season 4, "If he's riding for the 'Y' he'll be true to it." Travis didn't show up in season 5A of "Yellowstone," but with the second half set to debut November 10, 2024, we'll surely see some sort of resolution to his story.
Travis Wheatley isn't Taylor Sheridan's only appearance in the Yellowstone-verse
Prior to launching his "Yellowstone" franchise, and even prior to penning some of the best movies of the last decade or so, Taylor Sheridan was trying to build a career as an actor, beginning with small roles in TV shows such as "Veronica Mars" and "Star Trek: Enterprise." He also had a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy," but left acting behind to focus on writing shortly thereafter.
But it seems the man can't fully leave performing behind. Not only does he play Travis on "Yellowstone" itself, but Sheridan actually made a guest appearance as a completely different character in the prequel show "1883." The series follows the ancestors of the Dutton family, and stars Sam Elliot as cowboy Shea Brennan. Interestingly enough, Elliot himself once trashed "Yellowstone" for being too much like the soap opera "Dallas," but that wasn't enough to stop Sheridan appearing alongside Elliot in the prequel series.
The writer showed up as real-life rancher and cowboy Charles "Charlie" Goodnight in episode 7 of "1883," titled "Lightning Yellow Hair." Goodnight actually shows up during a gunfight to save Shea (Elliot) and his crew from a group of bandits. It's a one-and-done appearance, though there is a suggestion that Charlie could rejoin Shea' and co. at some point in the future. For his appearance, Sheridan is somewhat obscured by a large beard and hat, which may or may not have been to ensure "Yellowstone" fans didn't suddenly become confused by Travis Wheatly somehow showing up in the past.