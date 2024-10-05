Taylor Sheridan Once Got Into A Physical Fight With One Of His Yellowstone Stars

Taylor Sheridan is not a conventional Hollywood powerhouse. The man essentially runs the entire "Yellowstone" empire himself. He writes most of the scripts without using a writers room and even owns the ranch where a lot of the filming takes place. He's also the main creative force behind the spin-offs and is not afraid to get down and dirty when need be, with whoever it needs to be. To that end, he literally got in a fist fight with one of the stars of his hit Western series the second time they met.

Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" and, in the here and now, he and Sheridan are friends. That's not exactly how it started out though. In a 2022 interview with Men's Journal, Hauser explained that the second time he met Sheridan, they got into a tussle. Speaking further, the actor explained that he's been in lots of bar fights in his day, and that he views fighting as helpful (in certain situations):

"Does a bear s*** in the woods? I've probably been in one on every continent. I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the s*** out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you'll buy me a Guinness and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do."

For what it's worth, Sheridan isn't afraid to ruffle feathers. When series lead Kevin Costner wasn't happy with the direction of "Yellowstone" season 2, Sheridan didn't flinch. Given Hauser's view on fighting, it's perhaps not surprising that the two men have become friends, despite the tension that exists between them at times.