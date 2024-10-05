Taylor Sheridan Once Got Into A Physical Fight With One Of His Yellowstone Stars
Taylor Sheridan is not a conventional Hollywood powerhouse. The man essentially runs the entire "Yellowstone" empire himself. He writes most of the scripts without using a writers room and even owns the ranch where a lot of the filming takes place. He's also the main creative force behind the spin-offs and is not afraid to get down and dirty when need be, with whoever it needs to be. To that end, he literally got in a fist fight with one of the stars of his hit Western series the second time they met.
Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" and, in the here and now, he and Sheridan are friends. That's not exactly how it started out though. In a 2022 interview with Men's Journal, Hauser explained that the second time he met Sheridan, they got into a tussle. Speaking further, the actor explained that he's been in lots of bar fights in his day, and that he views fighting as helpful (in certain situations):
"Does a bear s*** in the woods? I've probably been in one on every continent. I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the s*** out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you'll buy me a Guinness and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do."
For what it's worth, Sheridan isn't afraid to ruffle feathers. When series lead Kevin Costner wasn't happy with the direction of "Yellowstone" season 2, Sheridan didn't flinch. Given Hauser's view on fighting, it's perhaps not surprising that the two men have become friends, despite the tension that exists between them at times.
Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan have bumped heads multiple times
"He and I have become really close friends," Hauser said of Sheridan during a 2020 interview on Ryen Russillo's podcast. "He's a really intense guy, he's very focused, he's not unlike me. I think we kinda complement each other because we both give a s***." The actor further went on to explain that they both share some similar qualities when it comes to approaching the work:
"You know, we both care greatly about what we put out into the marketplace. But also to make sure we're portraying, especially my character, you know, as realistic as possible. He's one of those guys who works his ass off 'til it's over, and when it's over, he likes to have a nice drink and enjoy himself."
Unfortunately, that was then. Much has changed in the last few years. In late 2023 (per The Hollywood Reporter), Sheridan's Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Hauser's coffee company, Free Rein, because its brand logo looks similar to Sheridan's company's logo. Ultimately, the suit was dropped, but this wasn't something that could just be worked out between friends. It perhaps shouldn't be surprising though. Sheridan charges Paramount to film "Yellowstone" on his ranch, and to rent his cows.
As for the future, given Costner's exit from the show, things remain somewhat uncertain. "Yellowstone" season 6 may still happen though, with Hauser returning alongside Kelly Reilly. Aside from that, the franchise has another season of "1923" in the works, as well as a new spin-off titled "The Madison." Sheridan's empire remains intact, and at least for the sake of that empire, Hauser will continue to work with his friend — even if that means fighting sometimes.
"Yellowstone" is streaming now on Peacock.