Taylor Sheridan Charges Paramount To Shoot Yellowstone At His Ranch And Rent His Cows

Besides being the favorite show of dads and grandads all over the country, "Yellowstone" is also making bank for its creator, Taylor Sheridan, and it's doing so in ways you may not expect.

It's a given that a hit show is going to do well for the showrunner. We're now in its fifth and final season and that's not counting any of its many spin-offs, including two prequel shows ("1883" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, and "1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) that are released now and at least three others that are in the works: "Bass Reeves" starring David Oyelowo as the title character, the first Black US Marshal, "1944" and "6666."

That's a whole lot of shows to have your name on as creator, but Sheridan is also making some money on the side by renting out his own ranch property, horses, and livestock to Paramount Studios. The Wall Street Journal did some digging and found that Sheridan was making cash hand over fist (and good for him) by renting his ranch space for $50,000 a week and even renting the productions his cattle at $25 a head.

That's right, he's renting out cows.