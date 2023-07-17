Why Taylor Sheridan Refuses To Hire A Writers' Room For Yellowstone

Name-drop Taylor Sheridan online and you're bound to get a chorus of jokes about cowboys and shows your dad watches from his non-fans. His series like "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Tulsa King" are often punching bags for critics, too, who love to crack wise about their oats opera storylines and pedestrian tough guy antics. They also tend to do gangbusters business in terms of viewership, presenting themselves as a Middle-American alternative to HBO's high-art prestige dramas or the nerdy franchises that tend to dominate discourse around the water cooler. (Water cooler chats are still an actual thing we do, right?)

A major part of the reason people tend to have uniform opinions about Sheridan's TV series is that he writes most of them almost completely by himself. But that wasn't his original intention back when the "Veronica Mars" and "Sons of Anarchy" alum stepped away from acting to focus exclusively on working behind the camera. "The plan was I would Greg Berlanti it," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter, alluding to the chief creative who oversaw The CW's now-defunct DC television universe (also known as the Arrowverse). "I would write, cast and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers room and I could check in and guide them."

So, what changed? "That plan failed," he said. "There were some things that none of us foresaw."