Kevin Costner Was 'Very Upset' With Yellowstone Season 2

The country singer Ed Bruce put it best in 1976 when he sang, "Mammas, don't let your babies grow up to be cowboys." If the wild and ever-expanding universe of "Yellowstone" and its many spin-offs have taught us anything, it's this simple lesson. The life of the modern cowboy may — in its way — be a glamorous one full of big skies, farm-raised beef, and perfectly tailored denim jackets, but it's also a lonely one, riven with greed, competition, and betrayal.

Now the most-watched series on television, "Yellowstone" originally aired on the little-known Paramount Network as a humble look at the fight that one Montana ranching empire continued to wage against all who sought to intercede on their inherited claim to the land. Series creator, writer, and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has since massively expanded his own empire after "Yellowstone" took off, launching as many six spin-off series currently on the air with several more to come, and cannily engineering each production to drive even more profit into his coffers in the form of location and bovine rentals.

Sheridan recently surveyed the bounds of his domain in a wide-ranging profile in The Hollywood Reporter, making several chilling comparisons between the noble yet tragic tycoons on "Yellowstone" and himself. "I was surprised by the amount of political influence that we have" with the newly acquired ranch where he permits Paramount to shoot his shows, Sheridan admitted, though conceded, "I don't know why I was surprised — I wrote it into 'Yellowstone.'" Sheridan also revealed that he wasn't the only one who was surprised by dark turn the life of a cowboy can take. Star Kevin Costner apparently wasn't thrilled when he realized just what lengths his hero, John Dutton, would go to preserve Yellowstone Ranch.