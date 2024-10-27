Why Taylor Sheridan Cast Himself As Yellowstone's Travis Whitley

"Yellowstone" might be a massively popular series full of dramatic deaths and sordid family in-fighting, but it turns out it's also pretty realistic, too. "Yellowstone" is actually surprisingly accurate in many aspects, mostly due to series creator Taylor Sheridan's commitment to writing what he knows and keeping certain elements of his neo-Western as believable as possible. The more soapy aspects of the show — which led Hollywood Legend Sam Elliot to trash "Yellowstone" — might not represent a dogged commitment to realism, but when it comes to cowboy stuff, Texas-raised Sheridan ensures his show rings true.

The show creator revealed his philosophy on writing the series in a promotional clip, saying, "I believe that if I make something look real, it will be dramatic because life is dramatic." That apparently extends to casting himself in the series as horse trainer and certified cowboy Travis Wheatley. The Texas horseman and rodeo competitor shows up throughout "Yellowstone," often to do business with Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the titular ranch. But why did Sheridan decided to cast himself in the role when he could have brought in another actor and saved himself some time to write the ever expanding "Yellowstone" universe and its various spin-offs?

A North Texas native himself, Sheridan grew up around ranching, and even owned a 1,200-acre property himself prior to becoming an actor and writer. Now, he's crafted an entire shared universe based in part on his own experiences. So, it stands to reason that, beyond the writing, he'd insert himself into that universe somehow. But there's a little more to Sheridan's casting as Travis Wheatley than that.