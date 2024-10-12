The True Story Behind Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan's and John Linson's "Yellowstone" premiered on Paramount+ in 2018 and has proven to be one of the network's biggest hits. To day, the show has run 47 episodes over five seasons and spawned the spinoffs "1883" and "1923." Starring Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" takes place on the Dutton family ranch in modern-day Montana. The ranch borders Yellowstone National Park, hence the name, while the actual series follows the soap-opera-like drama of the Duttons as well as characters on the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Such a reservation is fictional, but the series is accurate in depicting Crow people living there.

Sheridan, who grew up on ranches, pitched "Yellowstone" as a "Godfather"-like family epic, complete with crime and corruption. The characters all resort to increasingly dark actions to make the ranch successful. Because "Yellowstone" was such a hit, Sheridan was able to purchase 270,000 acres (!) of Texas land, and one would be tempted to see a delicious parallel. Just like Costner's character on the show, its creator has become an ambitious rancher struggling to survive. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Sheridan mused that it's easier in real life and he hasn't had to kill anyone.

"Yellowstone," Sheridan also noted, while wholly fictional, is dealing with a very real and very distressing concern in Montana. Ranching, he has observed, is waning as an occupation, as gentrification is becoming an ever-expanding problem, even in the remote, rural frontier. A lot of "Yellowstone" is devoted to the fineries of resource management and the role of money out on the frontier, particularly how a shortage might be even more deeply felt than in anywhere else in the world. Sheridan also spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2018 about how "Yellowstone" is a direct reflection of that reality.