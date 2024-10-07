Kevin Costner Got Grossed Out During A Yellowstone Season 2 Scene

Gator also noted that "simple recipes, like bread pudding," are ideal for feeding Costner, who he said has a bit of a sweet tooth. Bread pudding, hot dogs, and chili are a far cry from grilled octopus, however. While John Dutton's daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) might be interested in trying a Mediterranean diet, the family patriarch wanted nothing to do with it. It's pretty funny that Costner was so disgusted by a beautifully plated tray of grilled octopus tentacles, especially when other actors have had to pretend to eat or actually eat the eight-legged creatures on camera. For example, "The Boys" actor Chace Crawford had to pretend to eat his octopus friend, Timothy, though thankfully the scene was created through the use of computer graphics, and no octopuses were actually harmed. And then there's Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy," where star Choi Min-sik had to actually eat live octopuses.

In fact, the actor had to eat four live octopuses in order to get the scene just right, despite the fact that he's a Buddhist and a vegetarian. He apologized to the little creatures and said a prayer for each of them, showing the true depth of his devotion to not just his beliefs but to his performance. Would Costner eat four live octopuses onscreen? That's 36 wriggling, sucker-covered legs. I don't think so. Thankfully he seems pretty set on making westerns for the rest of his career and can stick to his beans and weenies.