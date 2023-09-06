The Deep's Octopus Eating Scene In The Boys Was Uncomfortably Realistic

One of the many oddities of "The Boys" is the way that any character, no matter how terrible, suddenly transforms into an audience surrogate the moment they're trapped in the room with Homelander. A-Train is a selfish, murdering jerk, for instance, but it's hard not to relate to him as Homelander starts making fun of his weight and there's nothing A-Train can do about it. Ashley is a power-hungry corporate stooge, but when she develops a hair-yanking habit from the sheer stress of working with Homelander, we have no trouble understanding why. When Homelander shatters the ear-drums of an innocent, Daredevil-inspired supe, Ashley's horrified expression perfectly matches how we feel.

Such is the case with Chase Crawford's The Deep, a character who could've been a main villain in any other show. Introduced as a rapist and further characterized as a shallow loser with an unsettling fish fetish, Deep briefly stops being quite such a hateable character when Homelander is tormenting him. Outside of maybe Stormfront, nobody deserves to be treated the way Homelander treats people.

This is made most clear in "The Boys" season 3's "Barbary Coast," where Homelander (who is feeling more sadistic than usual) decides to force The Deep to eat an octopus. But it's not just any octopus; it's Timothy, an Octopus that the fish-talking, fish-loving Deep has grown particularly attached to. "He's begging for his life," The Deep says. "He has kids." But Homelander insists, and The Deep's wife Cassandra urges him to go along. "EAT THE F***ING OCTOPUS," she texts him, and The Deep realizes he has no choice but to go along with it. And so begins the grossest, most agonizing 45 seconds in a show that's already filled with gross-out sequences.