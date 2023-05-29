Succession's 'Meal Fit For A King' Was Real, And Jeremy Strong Actually Drank It

This post contains spoilers for the series finale of "Succession."

In news that should surprise exactly no one, it turns out Jeremy Strong really committed to his role as Kendall Roy in the "Succession" series finale. Specifically, the actor revealed on the show's official companion podcast that he actually drank the nasty, noxious-sounding smoothie that Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) dubbed the "Meal Fit For A King."

That's right: the actor known for intensive, character-embodying techniques that often leave him referring to Kendall as himself in interviews made one last Method move during the shoot for the series finale, "With Open Eyes." In a scene in which Roman and Shiv haze Kendall — who they've just dubbed CEO — with a game involving blending up the nastiest stuff they can find in their mom's fridge, Strong said he drank the concoction that included Tabasco sauce, frozen bread "knobbies," a pickled vegetable spread, 0% milk, an egg (with shell!), a cherry, Shiv's spit, and what Mashable clocked as a whole bunch of cocoa powder and sunflower oil.

"It was all those things, oh yeah," Strong shared on the podcast, confirming that every ingredient we saw on screen really went into the drink he sipped on set. Unlike Kendall, though, who takes an impressively hefty swig of the drink before setting it down, Strong apparently had an unpleasant reaction after enduring more than one take with the rancid mix. "We did it only a few times and I went outside and retched and jumped in the ocean and washed it off my hair," he admitted, before confirming, "Yeah, I did drink it."