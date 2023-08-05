Why The Boys Creators Changed Stormfront's Gender From The Comics

Fans of most TV/film adaptations tend to get upset whenever they see changes from the source material, but not fans of "The Boys." The original comic series, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, was so crass and shallow that it feels like a miracle the TV show's as good as it's been. Every change this adaptation's made has served to make its main characters far more compelling and sympathetic than Ennis ever managed. Homelander was a boring, one-note psychopath in the comics, but the show has turned him into one of the most fascinating TV villains of all time.

Introduced in season 2, new supe Stormfront (Aya Cash) followed the same path. In the comics, Stormfront appears only briefly, and doesn't have much to do or say beyond being evil and bad. The Stormfront in the show gets a whole season-long arc, one where her evil nature is peeled back layer by layer, and is given a whole bunch of little nuances to stop her from being one-note.

But one of the biggest changes they made with Stormfront was also one of the simplest: They switched her gender. Stormfront of the comics was a big brutish man; Stormfront of the show is a young woman. For showrunner Eric Kripke, the main motivation for this switch was that they wanted to torture Homelander some more. "We wanted to sort of create Homelander's worst nightmare," Kripke said in a 2020 interview with Digital Spy. "And his worse nightmare would be a strong woman who wasn't afraid of him and proceeded to steal his spotlight."