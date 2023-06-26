Taylor Sheridan Got Robert Redford For Yellowstone, So Why Wasn't He In It?

"Yellowstone," the official show of dads everywhere, has helped bring Kevin Costner back into the spotlight. To be clear, Costner never went away — he's been acting steadily for decades. But his star declined slightly throughout his career, and "Yellowstone" helped bring it back in a major way. Now, Costner is gearing up to depart the series — but "Yellowstone" will live on without him. And curiously enough, the show almost happened without Costner to begin with.

At one point, there was a seemingly very good chance that none other than the Sundance Kid, aka Robert Redford, was set to play the part of Dutton family patriarch John Dutton III instead of Costner. Redford and Costner have both played cowboys before in their illustrious careers, but they're considerably different actors, particularly in how they approach the roles they play. So what happened here? Why did Costner end up with the part over Redford?