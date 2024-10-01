A Hollywood Legend Once Trashed The Yellowstone Franchise (Despite Being In It)

"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest shows of the past decade. Though it started out relatively small on Paramount Network, it grew to become the biggest series on cable television. Taylor Sheridan's tale of the Dutton family led by Kevin Costner has truly gripped American audiences, so much so that it's now a full-blown franchise with several spin-offs – and more on the way. Despite being a part of that ever-expanding franchise, however, legendary actor Sam Elliott isn't exactly a fan of "Yellowstone," and he's not afraid to say so.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as "Road House" and "A Star is Born," starred as cowboy Shea Brennan in "1883," the spin-off that helped launch Paramount+. Elliott was quite happy with that show, which takes place decades before the events of the flagship series. In various interviews though, Elliott has made it crystal clear what he thinks of "Yellowstone." Speaking with Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast in 2022, the actor had this to say about it:

"I'm not a 'Yellowstone' fan. I don't watch 'Yellowstone.' I love (Kevin) Costner. There's a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I've worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it's just too much like f***ing 'Dallas' or something, for me. [...] Too much of that for me."

While there is certainly an argument to be made that fans of "Yellowstone" would also enjoy "Dallas," Elliott seems to be suggesting that Sheridan's show is too derivative of the classic series for his tastes. Mainly, it's pretty impressive to hear an actor who is part of a franchise talk so openly about his distaste for a core part of that franchise.