The Launch Of Paramount+ Saddled 1883 With An 'Impossible' Shooting Schedule

Considering how much Sheridan is able to get done in general, it's not that surprising that he made this "impossible" timeline work. (Someone really has to ask him if he's mastered the art of cloning himself.) But it wasn't easy. Here's the plan he laid out for Paramount:

"We're going to shoot six-day weeks, sometimes seven. I'm going to bring on two other directors, but I'm still going to direct on every episode. I'll bring in everyone myself. I'll use as much local crew as I can, but I need the very best. I need an editorial team who'll work 24 hours a day. You've got to get a VFX house and lock 'em down because every shot is an effects shot [to erase modern details]. And I don't want to have one budget meeting, because you are now paying the 'oh s***' rate."

Not a lot of people in Hollywood can demand the "oh s***" rate without being laughed at, but Sheridan's work has been pretty consistently successful. (That said, the idea of locking an editorial team in to work like that is maybe something that should have been thought through — especially with the way some effects artists are being treated these days.)

While the second season of "1923" is currently on hold indefinitely due to the AMPTP refusing to engage in good faith with the writers and actors on strike, the studios are forcing fans to wait to see more of the Dutton family. But if you're jonesing for a new Sheridan show, "Special Ops: Lioness" is scheduled to premiere on July 23, 2023 on Paramount+.