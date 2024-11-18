Yellowstone Season 5's Gratuitous Product Placement Is Sparking Outrage
This article contains mild spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.
What does a modern rancher eat, drink, and wear? Before Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" became big, the average person might have been able to hazard a throwaway guess about stew, whiskey, and 10-gallon hats. Viewers of the show have, however, no doubt noticed that the real answer is far more specific, at least when it comes to characters hovering around the Dutton Ranch. In fact, "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 features so much product placement that several fans have been calling the series out for overdoing it. One of the fans who have spoken against the show's brand-heavy nature is @VeNoM_DEO, who posted about it on X (previously known as Twitter):
"So far, this season of #Yellowstone has a ridiculous amount of product placement, mostly Taylor Sheridan's brands. It's way too noticeable and forced."
A particular grievance among fans has been the presence of Four Sixes Vodka in the episode "The Apocalypse of Change," which is prominently displayed as Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) drink of choice. X users like @d_leslie5 and @Lengyel82 have considered this far too blatant.
Granted, the bottle could potentially have more meaning than that. "Yellowstone" may well have set up the "6666" spin-off series with "The Apocalypse of Change," which could arguably justify the presence of the currently nonexistent vodka brand as a teaser for an upcoming show. Then again, it could just be an ad for the impending launch of the product.
Yellowstone has a long history of product placement
"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 has already featured a major death courtesy of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) murder. Fans have also seen heartwarming details such as a tribute to Billy Ray Klapper, an esteemed bit and spur maker who had a cameo on the show. Still, even with everything else going on, the consumer habits of the Dutton family and their various acquaintances seem to be under a particularly bright spotlight right now.
Not that "Yellowstone" having a ridiculous amount of product placement is a new development. In fact, prominent product logos have been an integral part of the show for many seasons, from the characters' Carhartt and Wrangler uniforms to Bulleit bourbon and Coors beer. Nevertheless, fans seem to feel that the series has reached a tipping point with its embedded marketing, and will likely only grow more vocal if they feel the brand placement in "Yellowstone" remains too abrasive for their tastes.
New episodes of "Yellowstone" drop Sundays on Paramount Network.