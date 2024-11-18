Yellowstone Season 5's Gratuitous Product Placement Is Sparking Outrage

This article contains mild spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.

What does a modern rancher eat, drink, and wear? Before Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" became big, the average person might have been able to hazard a throwaway guess about stew, whiskey, and 10-gallon hats. Viewers of the show have, however, no doubt noticed that the real answer is far more specific, at least when it comes to characters hovering around the Dutton Ranch. In fact, "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 features so much product placement that several fans have been calling the series out for overdoing it. One of the fans who have spoken against the show's brand-heavy nature is @VeNoM_DEO, who posted about it on X (previously known as Twitter):

"So far, this season of #Yellowstone has a ridiculous amount of product placement, mostly Taylor Sheridan's brands. It's way too noticeable and forced."

A particular grievance among fans has been the presence of Four Sixes Vodka in the episode "The Apocalypse of Change," which is prominently displayed as Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) drink of choice. X users like @d_leslie5 and @Lengyel82 have considered this far too blatant.

Granted, the bottle could potentially have more meaning than that. "Yellowstone" may well have set up the "6666" spin-off series with "The Apocalypse of Change," which could arguably justify the presence of the currently nonexistent vodka brand as a teaser for an upcoming show. Then again, it could just be an ad for the impending launch of the product.