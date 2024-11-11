Why Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2's Major Death Had To Happen

This article contains spoilers for the "Yellowstone" season 5, part 2 premiere.

The "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premiere opens with the startling revelation that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is dead. Viewers are initially led to believe that the rancher-turned-politician shot himself in the governor's mansion, but it turns out he was assassinated by Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) murderers-for-hire. It's a shocking development, but the show's creators felt it was important to write Dutton off with such shocking immediacy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Christina Voros revealed that prolonging Dutton's death would have delayed the inevitable, but confirming it so early on has created more room for surprises. "I think there are people who are anticipating the season and wondering if it could all be about solving the mystery, right? But if you lay it out straight out of the gate, then the mystery becomes: What is the rest of the show going to be, since we've already let the cat out of the bag, and I think it's kind of ingenious."

Some fans might argue Dutton being offed so suddenly was Taylor Sheridan's way of getting back at Costner for leaving "Yellowstone" and creating legal drama. However, many viewers anticipated the character being killed off anyway, even though the shocking storyline was kept very close to the vest.