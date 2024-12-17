Yellowstone's 6666 Spin-Off Could Have Two Returning Cast Members After The Season 5 Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.
"Yellowstone" season 5 sets up the "6666" spin-off by moving the action to Texas on several occasions, giving viewers a taste of what the series might look like. While the Four Sixes' owner, Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan), almost ruins "Yellowstone" season 5 with his self-absorbed strip poker antics, a show set on the ranch has some potential — and two fan-favorite characters look set to be part of it.
It's highly likely that Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) will be a main fixture in the upcoming spin-off. He was sent to the Four Sixes in "Yellowstone" season 4 and has remained there ever since, even falling in love with a vet called Emily (Kathryn Kelly), who also seems like a safe bet to return for the spin-off. Since then, Jimmy's been a verbal punching bag for Sheridan's character, so viewers can look forward to more on-site bullying on "6666."
Elsewhere, it looks certain that Teeter (Jennifer Landon) will be the other notable "Yellowstone" character to join Jimmy on the ranch, as he gets her a job there in the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale. Teeter is still mourning the death of her boyfriend, Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), in "Yellowstone" season 5 and needs a fresh start, and all the signs point toward it happening in Texas. Furthermore, it's possible that the "6666" spin-off will have some crossover with another upcoming show.
Beth and Rip could also appear on 6666
"Yellowstone" season 5 teased Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) heading down to the Four Sixes ranch, but their future lies elsewhere. Few details are known about Beth and Rip's own upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off, although season 5 reveals that it'll take place on a ranch in another part of Texas. However, given that Rip and Travis Wheatley are best bros who will be living in the Lone Star State at the same time, the crossover potential is limitless.
The fifth installment of "Yellowstone" also establishes Texas as a cowboy paradise that rejects tourism and boasts land that's yet to be affected by capitalistic greed. Now that the Yellowstone ranch is under the control of the Broken Rock Reservation and legally impossible to sell, don't be surprised if Market Equities and other corporations turn their attention to all of this unspoiled land in Texas — land that's just begging for casinos and airports to be built on it.
Every "Yellowstone" spin-off is a bloody affair that focuses on cowboys protecting their land from greedy outsiders. The formula works, and it'll likely be applied to "6666" and the Beth and Rip-centered series. As such, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring those worlds together.
"Yellowstone" is currently streaming on Peacock.