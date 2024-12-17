Yellowstone's 6666 Spin-Off Could Have Two Returning Cast Members After The Season 5 Finale

This article contains spoilers for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.

"Yellowstone" season 5 sets up the "6666" spin-off by moving the action to Texas on several occasions, giving viewers a taste of what the series might look like. While the Four Sixes' owner, Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan), almost ruins "Yellowstone" season 5 with his self-absorbed strip poker antics, a show set on the ranch has some potential — and two fan-favorite characters look set to be part of it.

It's highly likely that Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) will be a main fixture in the upcoming spin-off. He was sent to the Four Sixes in "Yellowstone" season 4 and has remained there ever since, even falling in love with a vet called Emily (Kathryn Kelly), who also seems like a safe bet to return for the spin-off. Since then, Jimmy's been a verbal punching bag for Sheridan's character, so viewers can look forward to more on-site bullying on "6666."

Elsewhere, it looks certain that Teeter (Jennifer Landon) will be the other notable "Yellowstone" character to join Jimmy on the ranch, as he gets her a job there in the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale. Teeter is still mourning the death of her boyfriend, Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), in "Yellowstone" season 5 and needs a fresh start, and all the signs point toward it happening in Texas. Furthermore, it's possible that the "6666" spin-off will have some crossover with another upcoming show.