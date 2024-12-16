How Yellowstone Sets Up The Beth Dutton & Rip Wheeler Spin-Off Series

Spoilers ahead for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has finally been laid to rest, and with him the land he spent his whole life trying to keep hold of, and which his son gave away without a second thought. As for his daughter, she finally not only avenged her dear old Dad but stuck it to the adopted brother she'd hated for so long.

But where did that leave Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the fiercest member of the Dutton family and her beloved and occasionally brutal husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)? With no land to call their own, they had the chance to quite literally horseback ride off into the sunset and leave the world behind. Instead, as it was reported prior to the finale, a "Yellowstone" spin-off with Reilly and Cole Hauser is officially happening and it comes off the back of a purchase the two have made together for a ranch and 27,000 acres that has the future for them to "make a living."

Whether it'll be an honest living is another matter entirely. Collectively these two have been up to their elbows in the dirtiest business that came at the end of the Dutton era, so the chances of that kind of work following them is high. Nevertheless, Rip accepts that while they might not get rich off their purchase, he'll do his best to make do with what they get, leaving Beth to "worry about the rich part." Also, if they need an extra pair of hands, they know just who to call.