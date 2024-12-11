The Yellowstone Spin-Off With Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Is Officially Happening
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone."
After months of speculation about Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser potentially returning for a sixth season of "Yellowstone," we might finally know what their plans are. Variety has learned that the actors are set to star in a new spin-off series centered around their respective characters, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, suggesting that the main show will, in fact, conclude after season 5 as planned.
No further details about the project have been disclosed at the time of this writing, although "Yellowstone" season 5 has already teased Beth and Rip being part of the long-gestating "6666" spin-off. The episode titled "The Apocalypse of Change" sees the lovers ponder a move to Texas to live in a cowboy haven that's still pure and free of the gentrification, corporate killers, and annoying tourists who've made life in Montana a living hell for them.
What's more, Kelly Reilly said she'd return to the "Yellowstone" universe if Taylor Sheridan was still involved in the project. If this news is true, it's probably safe to speculate that he'll once again serve as the showrunner and potentially give himself another topless on-screen role. Regardless of what the plans for the new spin-off are, it seems that the Duttons' time on the Yellowstone ranch is over.
What to expect from Beth and Rip's Yellowstone spin-off
"1883" foretold that "Yellowstone" would end with the Duttons' land being taken by the Native American tribes it originally belonged to. Season 5, episode 13, "Give the World Away," has now lent more weight to this outcome coming true; in it, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton agree that they have to give their ranch away in order to save it. Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) seems like the most likely candidate to inherit the land, meaning that Beth and Wheeler will soon be free to move on and start over somewhere new.
Kelly Reilly has also shared ideas for a "Yellowstone" spin-off about Beth, revealing that she hopes the character gets therapy and finds peace. Given that Beth has survived assassination attempts, explosions, and all of the other drama that's synonymous with being a Dutton, she deserves a happy ending with her hubby and possibly Carter (Finn Little), who's essentially their adopted son.
At the same time, it's highly likely that trouble will follow Beth and Rip into their new adventure, as we've yet to see a "Yellowstone" spin-off that isn't violent. If it does indeed take place in the aforementioned cowboy paradise that's yet to be exploited, it's probably only a matter of time until intruders arrive to cause trouble for the lovers and their friends.
The "Yellowstone" season 5 finale will air December 15, 2024, on Paramount Network.