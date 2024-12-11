The Yellowstone Spin-Off With Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Is Officially Happening

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone."

After months of speculation about Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser potentially returning for a sixth season of "Yellowstone," we might finally know what their plans are. Variety has learned that the actors are set to star in a new spin-off series centered around their respective characters, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, suggesting that the main show will, in fact, conclude after season 5 as planned.

No further details about the project have been disclosed at the time of this writing, although "Yellowstone" season 5 has already teased Beth and Rip being part of the long-gestating "6666" spin-off. The episode titled "The Apocalypse of Change" sees the lovers ponder a move to Texas to live in a cowboy haven that's still pure and free of the gentrification, corporate killers, and annoying tourists who've made life in Montana a living hell for them.

What's more, Kelly Reilly said she'd return to the "Yellowstone" universe if Taylor Sheridan was still involved in the project. If this news is true, it's probably safe to speculate that he'll once again serve as the showrunner and potentially give himself another topless on-screen role. Regardless of what the plans for the new spin-off are, it seems that the Duttons' time on the Yellowstone ranch is over.