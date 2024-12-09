Did 1883 Already Give Away Yellowstone's Ending?

John Dutton's children have always been open to giving away the family's land, but Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce fight to preserve it out of loyalty to their old man. Kayce longs to live a peaceful life with his wife and son, while Beth has frequently claimed that she'd happily sell the ranch if it weren't for her loyalty to John. However, their old man is gone now, the family's money is running out, and Thomas Rainwater is their best chance at finding a compromise that honors their dad's legacy and allows everyone to move on.

By giving the land to Rainwater and the Broken Rock Reservation, the government will have less jurisdiction over it, meaning that the corporate fat cats who want to destroy it with airports will also have less power. Of course, it's highly possible that these corporations and their guns-for-hire will continue posing a threat in some capacity, but at least Rainwater's people owning the land would protect it in a legal sense.

John was a tyrant who opposed the Dutton land being handed over to anyone outside of his family. However, this might be the only way to save it, and the outcome was already told in the prophecy on "1883." Besides, John only ever wanted the land to remain pure and free from gentrification, and this solution is a viable way to make that happen.

We'll find out for sure how this story ends when the "Yellowstone" series finale airs on Sunday, December 15, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.