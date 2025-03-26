New Yellowstone Spin-Off Will Bring Back Another Member Of The Dutton Family

The "Yellowstone" universe continues to expand, as does creator Taylor Sheridan's bank account, it seems. That's because a brand new spin-off set in the same universe as Sheridan's wildly popular Western TV show is in development. Mind you, this is not the "Yellowstone" sequel series centered on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Rather, this new show will be bringing back a different member of the Dutton family.

Advertisement

According to Puck reporter Matthew Belloni, Luke Grimes is set to return as Kayce Dutton in a new series. "CBS is developing a spinoff series starring Luke Grimes. This is a procedural and separate from the Cole Hauser/Kelly Reilly spinoff that is now in pre-production," Belloni said on Twitter. This opens up a whole host of questions. For the moment, we have precious few answers.

While CBS has yet to confirm the report, Belloni is as solid as they come as far as these things go. To that end, he's suggesting that this will be more of a procedural drama, one that might be made for CBS as opposed to Paramount+, Paramount Network, or even Peacock. Given that CBS is under the larger Paramount corporate umbrella, that would make some sense. But it would also further splinter an already very splintered franchise.

Advertisement