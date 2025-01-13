The Madison: Everything We Know About Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

For all their flaws, Sheridan shows continue to bring in A-list casts, and "The Madison" is no exception. "Scarface" and "Batman Returns" actress Michelle Pfeiffer is set to lead the show as Stacy, while "Suits" alum Patrick J. Adams, "LOST" star Matthew Fox, and model and "Tron: Legacy" actress Beau Garrett will also star. Previously, Matthew McConaughey was linked to the show that turned out to be "The Madison," but reports of his potential involvement may have been blown out of proportion. Kurt Russell was also featured in an early casting report, but Deadline says his participation in the show remains unconfirmed while Variety's extensive coverage of the series' casting doesn't mention the action star at all.

If Russell is going to appear in "The Madison," his character remains under wraps, but other roles have been revealed. Adams will play a privileged investment banker named Russell McIntosh, while Garrett will be Abigail Reese, who Variety describes as "a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two." The actor best known as Dr. Jack Shephard, Fox, has big love interest energy, as his character Paul has been described as a "self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors."

The show has a pretty big ensemble cast that also includes Elle Chapman ("A Man Called Otto"), who will play Paige, the materialistic wife of Adams' Russell. Amiah Miller, star of the 2022 horror-comedy "My Best Friend's Exorcism," will appear in a key role, as will Ben Schnetzer ("Y: The Last Man"). The show's most recent round of casting announcements features Danielle Vasinova ("1923"), who will play the matriarch of an Indigenous ranching family, Alaina Pollack ("On Call"), who will take the role of Garretts' character's youngest daughter, Kevin Zegers ("Doctor Odyssey"), playing a new Montana neighbor, and Rebecca Spence ("Paper Girls"), getting her wealthy New York elite on as Stacy's pal Liliana (per Variety).