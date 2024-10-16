Is Matthew McConaughey Still Joining The Yellowstone Universe? Here's What We Know

Alright, I'll admit it: It's hard to keep the "Yellowstone" extended universe straight. Since 2018, the Western drama about warring factions of a powerful Montana family has been a watercooler favorite of TV fans around the country, and this fall, the original series is finally set to begin its last stretch of episodes. In the years since "Yellowstone" first aired, series creator Taylor Sheridan has been pulling double, triple, and quadruple duty, crafting two prequel series (wagon train survival story "1883" and Prohibition-set drama "1923") plus several other unrelated shows for Paramount+.

Now that the end of "Yellowstone" is on the horizon, it's worth straightening out the many differing reports of what's next for Sheridan and the show's future. Poke around, and you'll see reports about no fewer than four "Yellowstone" spin-offs in development, including "6666," "The Madison," "1944," and "2024." It's a lot of dates to keep straight, and each one comes with casting rumors galore, but few names have swirled around as persistently as that of "True Detective" alum Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey's presence in the "Yellowstone" universe was at one time so firmly reported that he's still listed as the star of "2024" on IMDb, but according to sources including Matthew Belloni's Puck Newsletter, it seems likely that the movie star is already on to greener pastures. In August, Belloni clarified that "The Madison," the spin-off that seems most solid at this point, will likely be connected in some way to "Yellowstone," while a different show (no word yet on which) will feature several "Yellowstone" castmates including Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Confusingly, other reports from around the same time indicated that Reilly and Hauser's spin-off would be under the "Yellowstone" name, billed as a sixth season, though comments from Reilly have since confirmed that the flagship show — at least as we know it — will be ending with this season.