8 Things About The Yellowstone Series That Don't Make Sense

No one ever doubted that the Duttons would keep their land in "1923," but Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) makes it difficult for them at spells throughout the series. Like every villain in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise, he hires some trigger-happy goons to fire shots at the family, which is standard practice in the Wild West. What doesn't make sense, though, is how tax laws work in this universe.

"1923" season 2 reveals that the family can't afford to pay their property taxes, so Whitfield does it for them — without consulting his enemies or gaining their approval first — and gives Jacob (Harrison Ford) a window to pay him back or else the land will revert to him. That isn't legal, right?

A random guy — no matter how rich he is — can't just walk into a bank and alter a legally binding contract he isn't part of. What's more, the Duttons could surely visit the bank and tell the relevant parties that they didn't agree to such a thing. Fortunately, they don't have to find a financial solution for this predicament, as they settle their score with Whitfield by having Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) put a bullet between his eyes in the season 2 finale.

