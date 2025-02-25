What Is The Train Station On Yellowstone?

As quickly established in "Yellowstone," there's more to the Dutton ranch than herding cattle and breaking horses. Until his untimely death, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family built an empire on endless corrupt deals, exploiting anyone who dared think they had a shot at overpowering one of the most powerful families in Montana. As a result, any wrongdoer who dared make the grave miscalculation of taking them on often got sent to a location kept off the map. This hidden secret was a private place for the Duttons and, more specifically, their right-hand man, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), for whenever an issue needed dealing with permanently.

This spot, known as the train station, was the final stop for those who crossed our favorite family, whether they liked it or not. Just as often as brawls in the bunkhouse explode in Taylor Sheridan's epic crime saga, visits were made to this haunting dumping ground, often attended under the cover of darkness. Throughout its five seasons, the train station has become the final resting place for some of the show's biggest characters, with one even managing to escape and avoid a return trip back for his troubles. But where is the train station, and is its actual history as brutal as the one in "Yellowstone," paved with blood and bodies?