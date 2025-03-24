1923 Season 2 Episode 5 Worsens The Yellowstone Spin-Off's 2 Worst Storylines

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 5, "Only Gunshots to Guide Us."

Taylor Sheridan's "1923" season 2 is putting all of its main characters through the wringer. The great state of Montana is engulfed in a harsh winter that makes life difficult for the Duttons, forcing them to contend with everything from wolves to Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), a corrupt businessman who will stop at nothing to take their land. Elsewhere, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is being pursued by the ruthless, racist lawman Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) for killing the nuns who abused her in a boarding school, and her boyfriend is probably dead following the events of episode 5.

For the most part, "1923" is an engaging tragedy with several plot threads worth investing in. However, the series isn't a home run across the board, as the storyline about newlyweds Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer Dutton's (Brandon Sklenar) quest to be reunited in America — after being separated in Europe during a sea voyage — is running out of ideas.

Of course, Alexandra and Spencer's storyline at least has some purpose, which is more than can be said about the subplot involving Whitfield torturing sex workers to get his rocks off. This one has been questionable from the outset, but "1923" season 2, episode 5 proves that the "Yellowstone" spin-off's worst elements are here to stay.