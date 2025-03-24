1923 Season 2 Episode 5 Worsens The Yellowstone Spin-Off's 2 Worst Storylines
This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 5, "Only Gunshots to Guide Us."
Taylor Sheridan's "1923" season 2 is putting all of its main characters through the wringer. The great state of Montana is engulfed in a harsh winter that makes life difficult for the Duttons, forcing them to contend with everything from wolves to Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), a corrupt businessman who will stop at nothing to take their land. Elsewhere, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is being pursued by the ruthless, racist lawman Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) for killing the nuns who abused her in a boarding school, and her boyfriend is probably dead following the events of episode 5.
For the most part, "1923" is an engaging tragedy with several plot threads worth investing in. However, the series isn't a home run across the board, as the storyline about newlyweds Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer Dutton's (Brandon Sklenar) quest to be reunited in America — after being separated in Europe during a sea voyage — is running out of ideas.
Of course, Alexandra and Spencer's storyline at least has some purpose, which is more than can be said about the subplot involving Whitfield torturing sex workers to get his rocks off. This one has been questionable from the outset, but "1923" season 2, episode 5 proves that the "Yellowstone" spin-off's worst elements are here to stay.
Will Alexandra ever catch a break in 1923 season 2?
From struggling to get past American immigration to being stranded in unfamiliar territory, Alexandra Dutton's journey to Wyoming has been a series of trials. To make matters worse, "1923" season 2, episode 4 sees her getting assaulted by a robber before boarding her train, potentially causing the death of her unborn child. Unfortunately, her plight gets worse in episode 5, adding more weight to the theory that "1923" is setting up Alexandra's death.
The latest episode sees Alexandra forced to work on a train in exchange for food during her journey to Chicago. As if being broke, starving, and recovering from a violent robbery isn't bad enough, she encounters a rich passenger who sexually assaults her while she's serving coffee. Alexandra gets payback by beating him up with a coffee pot, and she's lucky to have respectable witnesses — a rich British couple — give a statement to the police and defend her. Overall, though, it's yet another setback for Alexandra getting to her planned destination.
Alexander continuing to survive her perilous journey shows that she's full of resilience, but she's long overdue a reunion with her husband. At this point, the storyline feels more drawn-out than compelling, as evidenced by having two consecutive episodes where Alexandra is assaulted. Unfortunately, she won't be in Montana anytime soon either, as "Only Gunshots to Guide Us" ends with her next train being canceled and Alexandra leaving with the aforementioned witnesses for some down time. Let's just hope her saviors don't turn out to be creeps; Alexandra just can't seem to go anywhere without encountering awful people.
1923 season 2 episode 5 sets up more pointless torture scenes
The most unnecessary storyline on "1923" has Donald Whitfield and his favorite plaything, Lindy (Madison Elise Rogers), inflicting routine harm on sex workers. Season 2, episode 4 even features a scene where Lindy tortures one of her old friends, Christy (Cailyn Rice), to death, with Whitfield having her body dumped in the location that ultimately becomes the "train station" on "Yellowstone." What's more, if the latest episode is anything to go by, the horror looks set to continue.
Season 2, episode 5 sees Lindy recruit another sex worker for her and Whitfield to mess around with. She promises the newbie that the gig will pay well and teases a fun time with a kiss, but it's clear that Lindy has nefarious intentions. Sure, maybe the introduction of a new character will lead to a meaningful outcome where Lindy and Whifield get their comeuppance, but the storyline has yet to prove that it exists for any other reason than adding more misery to a show that's already full of it.
Whitfield's first torture scene arguably establishes him as a sadistic villain who delights in dominating people, but the overall storyline has been gratuitous for the sake of it. Every scene comes across as an excuse to add some nudity, titillation, and shock value to cover up for hacky writing, which is unfortunate, as "1923" season 2 is strong in other areas. Taylor Sheridan is more than capable of producing worthwhile material, but this plot thread isn't it.
New episodes of "1923" premiere Sundays on Paramount+.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).