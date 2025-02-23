The 1923 Season 2 Premiere Continues Yellowstone's Most Unnecessary Trend

"1923" is often justifiably brutal. For example, the Native American boarding school abuse scenes are extremely difficult to watch, but they play a key role in the story of Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), while simultaneously highlighting a brutal time in history. However, the scenes involving the mistreatment and humiliation of Lindy and Christy have received plenty of criticism, yet it seems they're set to continue for the foreseeable future, as the women are still locked up with Donald Whitfield when the Season 2 premiere ends.

That said, Whitfield's seedy exploits served their purpose the first time we saw them in Season 1. The first scene arguably provided some insight into the rich capitalist's sadistic nature, but the rest are nothing more than pointless torture sequences that would have been more suited to Taylor Sheridan's forgotten horror movie, "Vile." As one Redditor put it, "[They're] completely pointless. Lazy writing. We saw the same exact scene in ['Game of Thrones'], except way better written and part of a gradual character development with huge payoff in the end."

While "Yellowstone" lost its way eventually, at least the show wasn't short on ideas and surprises. "1923" is strong, for the most part, but the series would be more interesting if it didn't double and triple down on its worst elements, such as this one, and instead found other ways to showcase Whitfield's wickedness during his personal time. Maybe these scenes will lead to an interesting storyline payoff down the line, but for now, they appear to be leaving a bad taste in people's mouths.

